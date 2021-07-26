Ex-VC SAU Tandojam Dr Rajab passes away

HYDERABAD: Former Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam Dr Rajab Ali Memon has passes away at a private hospital in Lahore after a short illness. Dr. Rajab continued to serve in the University from Lecturer to Vice Chancellor, and continued to teach and research activities even after retirement.

Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agricultural University, Tandojam, has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Prof. Dr. Rajab Ali Memon. He said former Vice Chancellor of the University; Dr. Rajab Ali Memon was great educationist, researcher eminent personality of the country. He said that Dr. Rajab Memon worked on major projects at the national level for the country and the province and worked on important research projects with many domestic and foreign public and private institutions.

Dr. Fateh Marri said that even after his retirement, Dr. Rajab Memon continued to support and give lectures to PhD scholars in Sindh Agricultural University and Sindh University. He also played an important role in the development of various Departments including the Faculty of Social Sciences of university.

Dr. Rajab Memon did his first PhD from University of Agricultural Faisalabad, later PhD from University of Minnesota USA and Post Directorate from Iowa State University USA. He said that the demise of Dr. Rajab Ali Memon is a great loss to the province and the country. Sindh province has lost a capable, resourceful educator and researcher.

