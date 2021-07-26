Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,016
4524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,004,694
2,81924hr
6.32% positivity
Sindh
364,784
Punjab
352,682
Balochistan
29,494
Islamabad
85,519
KPK
141,627
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Returns on Profit and Loss Sharing Investment Bank Accounts (JULY TO DEC 2020)

Recorder Report 26 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Comparative table of returns being given banks on their Profit and Loss Sharing Investment Accounts and Term Deposits.

=====================================================================================================================================
RETURNS ON PLS INVESTMENTS                                               (JULY TO DEC 2020)                                  PERCENT)
=====================================================================================================================================
BANKS                       NOTICE     DEPOSIT   Saving                                  TERM DEPOSITS
                           7 to 29   30 days &     Acct   1 Mth   2 Mths   3 Mths     6 Mths    1 Yr   2 Yrs   3 Yrs    4 Yrs   5 Yrs
                              days       above
=====================================================================================================================================
Bank Al Habib                 5.50        5.50     5.50    5.50      -      5.50       5.50     6.10    6.30    6.55     6.55    6.55
First Women Bank              1.50        1.50     5.50    5.75      -      5.65       5.50     5.60    5.10    5.30     5.35    5.40
Habib Metro Bank              5.50        5.50     5.50    5.75      -      5.75       6.00     6.25    6.25    6.25     6.25    6.75
Askari Bank                   3.75        4.00     5.50    5.00   5.00      6.00       6.00     6.25    6.25    6.50        -    6.50
Habib Bank                    5.50        5.50     5.50    5.35      -      5.14       5.34     5.70    7.24    7.50        -    8.13
ZTBL                             -           -     5.50       -      -      5.90       5.80     5.85    5.80    5.50     5.50    5.50
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOREIGN BANKS
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Deutsche Bank AG              6.52           -     5.50    6.53   6.44      6.52          -        -       -       -        -       -
=====================================================================================================================================

NOTE: *Rates to be read as upto

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Returns on Profit and Loss Sharing Investment Bank Accounts (JULY TO DEC 2020)

Israel launches direct flights to Morocco

US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP

Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade

UK minister apologises for urging people not to 'cower from' Covid

First task for Afghan forces is to slow Taliban's momentum: Pentagon

London roads flood as storms roll in

Pandemic-hit IPL to resume on September 19 in Dubai

Four soldiers martyred as vehicle falls in ravine

Israel freezes UAE oil deal over environmental concerns

Credit Suisse settles spying case with former star banker

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.