ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,016
4524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,004,694
2,81924hr
6.32% positivity
Sindh
364,784
Punjab
352,682
Balochistan
29,494
Islamabad
85,519
KPK
141,627
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Japan's Horigome crowned first skateboarding Olympic champion

  • Competition took place in front of rows of empty blue seats at the purpose-built arena
AFP 25 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Japanese world champion Yuto Horigome held his nerve to be crowned skateboarding's first Olympic gold medallist after winning a tense street competition in Tokyo on Sunday.

The 22-year-old, who grew up just a stone's throw from the Olympic venue, landed three huge tricks in a row to eclipse American favourite Nyjah Huston, who imploded to finish seventh.

In searing heat at Ariake Urban Sports Centre, Horigome finished with scores of 9.35, 9.50 and 9.30 for a total of 37.18, with Brazil's Kelvin Hoefler second and US skater Jagger Eaton third.

But there was disappointment for Huston, the much-hyped multiple world champion, who ended with four straight falls in the tricks section as he wound up second-last in the final.

Competition took place in front of rows of empty blue seats at the purpose-built arena, with fans barred from most Olympic events over the coronavirus.

China's Hou wins first weightlifting gold of Tokyo 2020

It was the first of four gold medals to be handed out in skateboarding's Olympic debut, with women's street to be contested on Monday followed by the men's and women's park competitions.

Huston flirted with disaster in the heats, when he fell on his first run and botched his first two of five attempts at a one-off trick. But he fought back with a 9.13 and 8.96 to make the final in third place, with Horigome sixth.

In the final, Horigome had his head in his hands after a mistake on his first run, and the world number two fell twice in his second run before recovering his poise in the tricks section.

The free-flowing Japanese reeled off four scores over 9.0, interrupted by a fall on his second trick, tracked by Hoefler and Eaton as Huston faltered.

The skating was contested on ramps, rails and ledges on an undulating, unshaded stretch of concrete baking in 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit) heat near Tokyo Bay.

Skaters each had two 45-second runs on the equipment and five shots at a one-off trick.

Their best four scores out of the seven make up their final total.

Olympic competition crowns a long journey for the counter-culture pursuit, which emerged as "sidewalk surfing" -- an alternative to surfing -- in California in the 1950s.

After decades of organic growth, skateboarding was included in the inaugural X-Games, created by broadcaster ESPN, in 1995, paving the way for an increasingly slick and organised sport.

"Considering that snowboarding has been in the Olympics since 1998, I'm surprised it took this long for them to figure it out," skate legend Tony Hawk, speaking in Tokyo this week, said of skating's Olympic inclusion.

"I believe they needed a youthful energy to the summer Games and it's overdue."

Olympic gold medal Yuto Horigome Nyjah Huston Japanese world champion

Japan's Horigome crowned first skateboarding Olympic champion

China, Pakistan pledge to complete CPEC on time

Extending cooperation to other states: Cabinet approves several MLA requests

US to stress need for 'guardrails' in Sherman's talks in China

DRAP recommendation: MRP of Favipiravir tablets approved

UAE announces over $23m fund for polio campaigns

FY 2020-21: Credit to private sector stood at 33pc of lending

AJK elections today

J&K dispute, CPEC, Afghan situation: India's minister of state's remarks rejected

Afghan NSA 'conveys Modi's message' to Nawaz: Gill

Deaths per million population lowest in region: Asad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters