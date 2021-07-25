ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
PPPA to organise road- shows from early August

Recorder Report 25 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority is set to organise road shows to attract investors for mega projects in the province, said sources.

They said the Authority would start organizing road shows from early August in search of investors for projects in various fields.

Amongst the sectors seeking fresh investment, roads, energy, information technology are the prominent ones. Necessary arrangements have been finalized in this regard and soon the Authority would hold seminars and conferences for the intended investors, sources added.

According to sources, both domestic and international investors would be invited to the road shows. They said the Authority may also hold such road shows abroad.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved Rs10 billion for four mega projects for the city of Lahore. These projects included a modern turbo roundabout at Shahdrah to benefit as many as 300,000 vehicles.

Similarly, huge funds have been allocated for dual carriage way from Ghazi Road to Bhatti Chowk. Besides, eight most busiest traffic junctions would also be improved under the scheme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

