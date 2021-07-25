April 2020-21: Employment generation in LSM sector up

KARACHI: Employment generation in Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) in Sindh was up by almost 15 percent in April of financial year 2020-21 compared to corresponding month of last fiscal. Employment generation in month of April was also up by three percent compared to the month of March of financial year 2020-21.

The employment generation in ten months i.e. July-April of 2020-21 was, however, down by 4.05 percent compared to corresponding period of previous fiscal, the data compiled by the Sindh Bureau of Statistics in selected LSM sector in the province said.

According to the data, employment in vegetable ghee industries in the province was 2202 jobs in April 2021 as compared to 2191 in the same month of previous year. Employment in Sugar industry was 8869 compared to 8890 in the last year whereas it was 3120 in tea industries compared to 3,152 in the month under review of previous year.

Employment in beverage industry was 3853 compared to 3894 in the month under review of previous year and cotton textile employment stood at 53463 in April 2021 compared to 53447 last year. It was 6594 in leather tanning industry in month of April 2021 compared to 6597 last year and was 1938 in paper and paper board compared to 1954 previously.

The employment in pharmaceutical sector stood at 14250 compared to 10161 April previous year. It was 980 in fertilizer sector in the period under review and registered no change compared to previous year. Employment in soap industries was 2416 compared to 2701 previously.

Employment generation in tyres and tubes industry was 5764 as compared to 5732 in said period of last year. It was 4795 in cement sector compared to 4796 in the last year and was 17156 in automobile sector compared to 16906 jobs in the month under review of last year. Employment generation in electrical appliances sector was 676 compared to 750 in the month under review of previous fiscal.

