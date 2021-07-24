Italy reports five daily coronavirus deaths, 5,140 new cases

MILAN: Italy reported five coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 17 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was almost unchanged at 5,140 from 5,143 on Friday.

Italy has registered 127,942 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported more than 4.3 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,340 on Saturday, up from 1,304 a day earlier.

There were 21 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 10 on Friday.

The total number of intensive care patients rose to 172 from a previous 155.

Some 258,929 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 237,635, the health ministry said.