ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,971
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,001,875
1,84124hr
4.89% positivity
Sindh
363,101
Punjab
352,153
Balochistan
29,451
Islamabad
85,351
KPK
141,495
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Italy reports five daily coronavirus deaths, 5,140 new cases

  • Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,340 on Saturday, up from 1,304 a day earlier.
Reuters 24 Jul 2021

MILAN: Italy reported five coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 17 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was almost unchanged at 5,140 from 5,143 on Friday.

Italy has registered 127,942 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported more than 4.3 million cases to date.

Italy reports 13 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 3,121 new cases

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,340 on Saturday, up from 1,304 a day earlier.

There were 21 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 10 on Friday.

The total number of intensive care patients rose to 172 from a previous 155.

Some 258,929 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 237,635, the health ministry said.

Coronavirus coronavirus infection coronavirus death toll Italy health ministry

Italy reports five daily coronavirus deaths, 5,140 new cases

Fawad Chaudhry censures Nawaz Sharif for meeting Afghan NSA

Kashmir dispute and terrorism core concerns with India: Moeed Yusuf

Covid-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for domestic flights from Aug 1: NCOC

Majority expect status quo in upcoming monetary policy announcement

Emirates extends suspension on flights from Pakistan till July 28

Afghan govt imposes night curfew to stem Taliban advance

Islamabad court extends Zahir Jaffer's physical remand

IMF says welcomes ‘strong engagement’ with Pakistan

Power Division finalises new draft PPA with KE along with disputes

Amnesty urges moratorium on surveillance technology in Pegasus scandal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters