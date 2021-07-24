It's a boy for Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain

Actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain were blessed with a baby boy on Friday, and the happy parents took to Instagram to announce the birth of their son.

"Alhamdulillah," wrote Hussain, welcoming the new arrival. "Allah ke hukum se hum Kabir Hussain ko khushamdeed kehty hain."

The couple had announced in May they would soon be parents, and Aziz lauded the father-to-be for his support throughout their time together.

"Taking care of all my mood swings, meals, OCD’s, rest and what not. I am so happy to be starting a family with a man like you," she wrote. The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in December 2019.

Congratulations from friends and colleagues poured in for the joyous parents, with Aiman and Minal Khan, Hina Khawaja Bayat, Kubra Khan, Asim Azhar, Momal Sheikh, Mansha Pasha and Aijaz Aslam wishing the new family well.