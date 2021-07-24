ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
Arif Nizami passes away

APP 24 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Seasoned journalist and Editor of an English news daily ‘Pakistan Today’ Arif Nizami passed away here Wednesday after being hospitalized for two weeks, the family sources confirmed to media.

Arif Nizami had suffered a heart attack around two weeks ago and was admitted to a private hospital in Lahore.

Arif Nizami was the son of Hameed Niazi, the founder of the Urdu daily newspaper Nawa-i-Waqt.

To his credit, the senior journalist Arif Nizami had served as the caretaker minister for information and postal services during former caretaker prime minister Mir Hazar Khan Khoso’s cabinet in 2013.

He was also elected as the president of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

Arif Nizami had also been remained the Editor of The Nation, a sister daily of Nawa-i-Waqt.

Later, he launched his own newspaper ‘Pakistan Today’.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior and renowned journalist Arif Nizami.

The president and prime minister prayed for the departed soul and for the family to bear the loss with patience.

The prime minister, on his twitter handle, posted “Saddened to learn of the passing of veteran journalist, editor and political commentator Arif Nizami. My condolences and prayers go to his family.” The president further said that late Nizami’s contributions in the field of journalism would be remembered.

According to his relatives, the veteran journalist had suffered from a cardiac arrest in Lahore and could not survive during treatment.

