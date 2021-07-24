MPS on 27th
24 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The Monetary Policy Committee of SBP will meet on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at SBP Karachi to decide about Monetary Policy. Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr Reza Baqir, will give a press conference on the same day after the MPC meeting.
