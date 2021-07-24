LWMC disposes of 55,000 tons of animal waste during Eid holidays

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has successfully carried out Eid-ul-Azha Cleanliness Operation in the provincial capital; it disposed of record-breaking 55,000 tons of animal waste during the past three days.

As per the details released by the LWMC here on Friday, this was the first LWMC operation carried out as an operational company. LWMC Chairman Amjad Ali Awan and LWMC CEO Rafia Haider along with Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik and Punjab Local Government Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal paid frequent visits across the city to monitor the cleanliness operation. They also monitored the whole operation from the video wall control room.

In this connection, the chairman said that the entire staff deserves appreciation over their exceptional performance during Eid holidays. The CEO stated that LWMC devised a comprehensive strategy to effectively collect and dispose of more than 55,000 tons of animal waste and added that they had distributed 1.5 million waste bags among the masses.

"The strategy also focused on swift and timely lifting of animal waste from streets and shifting it to 119 temporary waste collection points, and later it was transported to five designated dumpsites," he added.

