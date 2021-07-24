ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Pakistan

LWMC disposes of 55,000 tons of animal waste during Eid holidays

Recorder Report 24 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has successfully carried out Eid-ul-Azha Cleanliness Operation in the provincial capital; it disposed of record-breaking 55,000 tons of animal waste during the past three days.

As per the details released by the LWMC here on Friday, this was the first LWMC operation carried out as an operational company. LWMC Chairman Amjad Ali Awan and LWMC CEO Rafia Haider along with Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik and Punjab Local Government Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal paid frequent visits across the city to monitor the cleanliness operation. They also monitored the whole operation from the video wall control room.

In this connection, the chairman said that the entire staff deserves appreciation over their exceptional performance during Eid holidays. The CEO stated that LWMC devised a comprehensive strategy to effectively collect and dispose of more than 55,000 tons of animal waste and added that they had distributed 1.5 million waste bags among the masses.

"The strategy also focused on swift and timely lifting of animal waste from streets and shifting it to 119 temporary waste collection points, and later it was transported to five designated dumpsites," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LWMC Rafia Haider Jawad Rafique Malik Eid holidays Amjad Ali Awan Noor ul Amin Mengal

