The PTI government must be commended for its decision to bring the recent ‘confession’ by India to the notice of Financial Action Task Force (FATF). It must move the FATF president for an over Indian foreign minister’s statement suggesting New Delhi’s ‘disagreeable role’ in the grey listing of Islamabad by the FATF. That India has waged a hybrid war against Pakistan is also a fact. The FATF must also be apprised about New Delhi’s nefarious designs aimed at creating rifts between Pakistan and its neighbour Afghanistan. It is interesting to note that the Modi government has been found using Israeli spyware against his own country’s opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. BJP is now rightly stands for ‘Bharatiya Jasoosi Party’.

Saadat Hussain (Islamabad)

