ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: Rates sink to multi-month lows in top exporting hubs

Reuters 24 Jul 2021

MUMBAI/DHAKA/BANGKOK: Rice export prices continued their decline to multi-month lows across top Asian hubs this week as falling demand met with an increase in supplies, while a weaker baht added to woes of Thai traders. Vietnam's 5percent broken rice rates hit more than 16-month lows, falling sharply to $395-$400 per tonne on Thursday from a range of $465-$470 a week earlier.

"Demand is weak, while prices offered by other rice producing countries are very low," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh city said. On the other hand, domestic supplies are building up as the summer-autumn harvest is in full swing, the trader said.

Traders said they have cut down on purchases from farmers due to coronavirus movement restrictions in the world's third largest rice exporting nation after India and Thailand. In India, prices hit their lowest level in 16-months as stocks released from government warehouses boosted supplies.

The top exporter's 5 percent broken parboiled variety was quoted at $361-$366 per tonne this week, down from last week's $364-$368.

"Paddy planting is not picking up as expected due to lower rainfall in central and eastern India. We badly need rains to accelerated planting," said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Thailand's 5percent broken rice prices dropped to $395-$410 per tonne on Thursday, the lowest level in nearly 20 months, from $405-$412 per tonne a week ago.

"Prices continue to decline, because the baht is weakening and there are no buyers," a trader said, adding that there were no supply issues due to ample rain.

Bangladesh's summer rice crop variety, known as Boro, hit a record 20.9 million tonnes this year, thanks to favourable weather, according to the agriculture ministry. Domestic rice prices rose nearly 10percent from last month despite huge imports and a record crop of Boro, which contributes more than half of the country's typical annual rice output of around 35 million tonnes.

Rice export Rice export prices asia rice rice rates

Asia rice: Rates sink to multi-month lows in top exporting hubs

Athletes parade in empty stadium: Tokyo Games open in shadow of pandemic

PL cut, waiver on POL products: Rs10bn negative revenue impact projected

Iran opens oil export terminal outside strategic strait

IMF board approves big lending increase for poorest nations

Private credit bureaus: Operational framework needs to be improved: SBP

PD finalises new draft PPA with KE along with disputes

Covid-19 tally crosses 1m cases across country

Sindh reimposes Covid-19 curbs from 26th

Pakistan seeks UN probe of India’s use of spyware

Poverty alleviation to be under govt focus: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.