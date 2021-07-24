ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 24 Jul 2021

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 23, 2021
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        22-Jul-21      21-Jul-21      20-Jul-21      19-Jul-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.108768       0.108805       0.108553       0.108574
Euro                             0.828065       0.829095       0.828739       0.828202
Japanese yen                                  0.00640442     0.00642809     0.00640661
U.K. pound                       0.967799       0.958122       0.958486       0.964616
U.S. dollar                       0.70324       0.704294       0.703812       0.703894
Algerian dinar                                                              0.00521103
Australian dollar                               0.513994       0.515472       0.519615
Botswana pula                                  0.0634569
Brazilian real                                  0.134126       0.134164       0.135437
Brunei dollar                                   0.515174                      0.518446
Canadian dollar                                 0.559452       0.552877       0.551684
Chilean peso                                 0.000928107    0.000926422    0.000933336
Colombian peso                               0.000183268                   0.000184824
Czech koruna                                   0.0322656      0.0323013      0.0323496
Danish krone                                     0.11146       0.111417       0.111353
Indian rupee                                                 0.00940176     0.00941158
Israeli New Shekel                                             0.213406       0.213431
Korean won                                   0.000611897    0.000614307    0.000616856
Kuwaiti dinar
Malaysian ringgit                                                             0.166879
Mauritian rupee                                0.0164299      0.0164139      0.0164101
Mexican peso                                   0.0348821       0.034955      0.0351947
New Zealand dollar                              0.487371       0.488446         0.4916
Norwegian krone                                0.0783585      0.0780574      0.0785921
Omani rial
Peruvian sol                                    0.178393       0.178271       0.179062
Philippine peso                                0.0139619                      0.014021
Polish zloty                                    0.180426       0.180409       0.180634
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble                                 0.00945428     0.00944828     0.00946777
Saudi Arabian riyal
Singapore dollar                                0.515174                      0.518446
South African rand                               0.04799      0.0484054      0.0485672
Swedish krona                                   0.080665      0.0809147      0.0807894
Swiss franc                                     0.763959       0.765512       0.764147
Thai baht                                      0.0214299      0.0214381      0.0214151
Trinidadian dollar                              0.104221        0.10434       0.104411
U.A.E. dirham
Uruguayan peso                                 0.0160754      0.0160322      0.0160005
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF 1 sdr to usd sdr rate currency units per SDR

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Athletes parade in empty stadium: Tokyo Games open in shadow of pandemic

PL cut, waiver on POL products: Rs10bn negative revenue impact projected

Iran opens oil export terminal outside strategic strait

IMF board approves big lending increase for poorest nations

Private credit bureaus: Operational framework needs to be improved: SBP

PD finalises new draft PPA with KE along with disputes

Covid-19 tally crosses 1m cases across country

Sindh reimposes Covid-19 curbs from 26th

Pakistan seeks UN probe of India’s use of spyware

Poverty alleviation to be under govt focus: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.