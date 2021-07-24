WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 23, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-Jul-21 21-Jul-21 20-Jul-21 19-Jul-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.108768 0.108805 0.108553 0.108574 Euro 0.828065 0.829095 0.828739 0.828202 Japanese yen 0.00640442 0.00642809 0.00640661 U.K. pound 0.967799 0.958122 0.958486 0.964616 U.S. dollar 0.70324 0.704294 0.703812 0.703894 Algerian dinar 0.00521103 Australian dollar 0.513994 0.515472 0.519615 Botswana pula 0.0634569 Brazilian real 0.134126 0.134164 0.135437 Brunei dollar 0.515174 0.518446 Canadian dollar 0.559452 0.552877 0.551684 Chilean peso 0.000928107 0.000926422 0.000933336 Colombian peso 0.000183268 0.000184824 Czech koruna 0.0322656 0.0323013 0.0323496 Danish krone 0.11146 0.111417 0.111353 Indian rupee 0.00940176 0.00941158 Israeli New Shekel 0.213406 0.213431 Korean won 0.000611897 0.000614307 0.000616856 Kuwaiti dinar Malaysian ringgit 0.166879 Mauritian rupee 0.0164299 0.0164139 0.0164101 Mexican peso 0.0348821 0.034955 0.0351947 New Zealand dollar 0.487371 0.488446 0.4916 Norwegian krone 0.0783585 0.0780574 0.0785921 Omani rial Peruvian sol 0.178393 0.178271 0.179062 Philippine peso 0.0139619 0.014021 Polish zloty 0.180426 0.180409 0.180634 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.00945428 0.00944828 0.00946777 Saudi Arabian riyal Singapore dollar 0.515174 0.518446 South African rand 0.04799 0.0484054 0.0485672 Swedish krona 0.080665 0.0809147 0.0807894 Swiss franc 0.763959 0.765512 0.764147 Thai baht 0.0214299 0.0214381 0.0214151 Trinidadian dollar 0.104221 0.10434 0.104411 U.A.E. dirham Uruguayan peso 0.0160754 0.0160322 0.0160005 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

