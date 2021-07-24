WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
July 23, 2021
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 22-Jul-21 21-Jul-21 20-Jul-21 19-Jul-21
Chinese yuan 0.108768 0.108805 0.108553 0.108574
Euro 0.828065 0.829095 0.828739 0.828202
Japanese yen 0.00640442 0.00642809 0.00640661
U.K. pound 0.967799 0.958122 0.958486 0.964616
U.S. dollar 0.70324 0.704294 0.703812 0.703894
Algerian dinar 0.00521103
Australian dollar 0.513994 0.515472 0.519615
Botswana pula 0.0634569
Brazilian real 0.134126 0.134164 0.135437
Brunei dollar 0.515174 0.518446
Canadian dollar 0.559452 0.552877 0.551684
Chilean peso 0.000928107 0.000926422 0.000933336
Colombian peso 0.000183268 0.000184824
Czech koruna 0.0322656 0.0323013 0.0323496
Danish krone 0.11146 0.111417 0.111353
Indian rupee 0.00940176 0.00941158
Israeli New Shekel 0.213406 0.213431
Korean won 0.000611897 0.000614307 0.000616856
Kuwaiti dinar
Malaysian ringgit 0.166879
Mauritian rupee 0.0164299 0.0164139 0.0164101
Mexican peso 0.0348821 0.034955 0.0351947
New Zealand dollar 0.487371 0.488446 0.4916
Norwegian krone 0.0783585 0.0780574 0.0785921
Omani rial
Peruvian sol 0.178393 0.178271 0.179062
Philippine peso 0.0139619 0.014021
Polish zloty 0.180426 0.180409 0.180634
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble 0.00945428 0.00944828 0.00946777
Saudi Arabian riyal
Singapore dollar 0.515174 0.518446
South African rand 0.04799 0.0484054 0.0485672
Swedish krona 0.080665 0.0809147 0.0807894
Swiss franc 0.763959 0.765512 0.764147
Thai baht 0.0214299 0.0214381 0.0214151
Trinidadian dollar 0.104221 0.10434 0.104411
U.A.E. dirham
Uruguayan peso 0.0160754 0.0160322 0.0160005
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
