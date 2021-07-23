ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

GM announces 2nd Bolt recall to address fire risk

  • "Out of an abundance of caution, customers should continue to park their vehicles outside immediately after charging and not leave their vehicles charging overnight," GM warned.
AFP 23 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: General Motors announced Friday a second recall of the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt to address a battery defect blamed for recent car fires.

GM cited "two rare manufacturing defects" in the high-voltage batteries, which are produced by LG Chem in South Korea.

The automaker said it will notify 2017-2019 Bolt owners when replacement parts are available. The recall affects about 69,000 cars globally, including around 51,000 in the United States.

"Out of an abundance of caution, customers should continue to park their vehicles outside immediately after charging and not leave their vehicles charging overnight," GM warned.

The announcement follows a July 14 consumer alert from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) urging Bolt owners to park their cars outside and away from homes due to fire risk.

NHTSA said it knew of two recent fires involving the vehicles. According to news reports, one of the recent fires occurred in Vermont and another in New Jersey.

While the fix is being rolled out, GM directed Bolt owners to adjust vehicle settings to enable a maximum charge of 90 percent.

Customers also were urged to charge their vehicle after each use and avoid letting the charge dip below 70 miles of available range.

This is the second time the company has had to address a fire risk in the cars: GM recalled the same population of vehicles in November 2020.

The recall comes as the manufacturer ramps up its push to remake itself as a leader in electric vehicles. In June, it boosted its capital spending plan by 30 percent to $35 billion through 2025 to accelerate efforts on EVs and autonomous driving technology.

Shares of GM fell 1.2 percent to $54.97 in morning trading, but later recovered some ground.

General Motors GM 2nd Bolt recall fire risk

GM announces 2nd Bolt recall to address fire risk

Sindh reimposes restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge

Pakistan calls on UN bodies to investigate India's use of Pegasus spyware

FM Qureshi to leave for China to 'further strengthen' partnership

Pakistan’s REER falls 2.3% in June, stands at 99.9

Pakistani Rupee's downward slide continues, closes at 162.32

FO calls on India to refrain from its smear propaganda against Pakistan

US launches air strikes in aid of embattled Afghan forces

Pakistan's overall Covid-19 tally crosses 1 million

Taliban claim of controlling 90% of Afghan border is 'absolute lie': govt

Oil prices rise on signs of tightening supplies

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters