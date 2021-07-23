FTSE 100 gains as miners jump; Vodafone top boost
The FTSE 100 index rose on Friday, led by heavyweight miners and insurance stocks, with Vodafone being the top boost after it reported strong earnings.
The blue-chip index gained 0.6%, with miners Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Glencore and BHP Group being among the top boosts.
Mobile operator Vodafone jumped 3.7% after it reported a better-than-expected 3.3% rise in first-quarter service revenue.
The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.8% on strong earnings updates from insurer Beazley, while Ultra Electrnonics jumped after a takeover offer.
Beazley Plc rose 3.7% after it swung to a profit for the first half of the year from a loss in the year-ago period. Ultra Electronics surged 33% after aerospace manufacturing company Cobham offered to buy the engineering group in a deal valued at about 2.58 billion pounds ($3.55 billion).
Aiding sentiment was a jump in British retail sales in June, which sent shares of retail stocks 0.6% higher.