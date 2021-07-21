ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt-owned power plants: MoF opposes Rs177.8bn payment due to limited fiscal space

Mushtaq Ghumman 21 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has reportedly opposed payment of Rs 177.8 billion to the government=owned power plants due to constraints in fiscal space, official sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, the sources said, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has reportedly opposed the approval by Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) of the summary of August 26, 2020, submitted by Power Division regarding reduction in capacity charges of Government owned power projects.

CCoE had also decided that: (i) “the financial settlement of payables to Government owned Power Plants (Rs. 357 billion as of June 20) shall also be considered at par for any further settlement with IPPs pursuant to the ongoing negotiations by the IPPs Committee..." The decision was ratified by the Cabinet on September, 08, 2020

The CCoE and ECC considered the Report by Implementation Committee and approved the payment mechanism and agreements with IPPs in meetings held on February 8, 2021 which was ratified by the Cabinet on February 9, 2021.

The approved payment mechanism is as follows "payables to IPPs as on November 30, 2020, are to be made in two installments; first installment will be forty percent of said payables and will be paid 1/3rd in cash 1/3rd in Sukuk and 1/3 in P1B bonds at floating rate of T-Bill +70 bps and remaining sixty percent of the said payable within 6 months of the first installment.”

The sources said, ECC, on May 05, 2021, has approved the payment of first installment (40% of payables to IPPs as on November 30, 2020) of Rs 89.86 billion to the IPPs under pre-1994, 1994 and 2006 Power Policy which was ratified by Cabinet on May 18, 2021.

In the light of CCoE and Federal Cabinet decision, the Government owned power plants filed the tariff revision and Nepra issued the revised tariff.. In line with the decision, financial settlement of the payables to Government owned power plants is to be considered.

The payables to Government owned power plants, as on November 30, 2020, are of Rs 434.45 billion.

As per the proposed mechanism, an amount of Rs 177.813 billion is to be paid to the Government power plants that have reduced their tariff, as first installment of 40%.

Power Division submitted the following submissions to ECC of the Cabinet for consideration and approval: (i) payment mechanism for the government-owned power plants on the same line for 1PPs and ;(ii) release of Rs 177.813 billion , in favor of Government owned power plants that have reduced their tariff, as first installment of 40% in the light of approved mechanism.

According to sources, summary was circulated to Ministry of Water Resources, Finance Division, Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and Strategic Plans Division for comments. Ministry of Water Resources and Strategic Planning Division supported the proposal with a request to amend payment mechanism. Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) supported the proposal. However, Finance Division has not supported the proposal considering constraints to fiscal space.

An official told this scribe that ECC, in its meeting held on July 16, 2021 has directed Power Division to re-work the due payment to the government owned power plants. However, adjustment was approved in payment to nuclear power plants to the tune of Rs 19 billion, which will lead to lower circular debt.

According to the official, payment to IPPs established under 2002 will be made after amendment in Implementation Agreement (IA) in the light of Power Division's proposal, already approved by the CCoE and Power Division prepared the proposal keeping view the advice of the NAB.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

nepra ministry of finance Economic Coordination Committee Federal Cabinet PETROLEUM DIVISION Cabinet Committee on Energy power projects

Govt-owned power plants: MoF opposes Rs177.8bn payment due to limited fiscal space

Russian tanks deployed near Afghan border

ADB lists factors behind 3.9pc growth estimates

Taliban deny responsibility: Rockets land near Afghan presidential palace

Afghan envoy’s daughter was not kidnapped, insists Rashid

Eid-ul-Azha prayers: NCOC for strict compliance with SOPs

Tax defaulters: DGI&I IR to make arrests only after third-party audit

FATF action plan: US lauds Pakistan’s progress

US recession ended in April 2020

Terms and conditions of service of civil servant: High court has no jurisdiction to entertain proceedings: SC

‘Road to space’: billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters