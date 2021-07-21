ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
4th company awarded ventilator making licence: Fawad

Recorder Report 21 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that the fourth company has been awarded licence to manufacture ventilators.

In a tweet, he said another company was awarded the license as result of the work done by the Ministry of Science and Technology during Covid-19 pandemic.

Hopefully, he said, the country would definitely start exporting ventilators this year.

Health city was built in Faisalabad, he said adding that the country would also start manufacturing auto disposable syringes in the upcoming September.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

