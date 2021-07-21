WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
July 20, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 19-Jul-21 16-Jul-21 15-Jul-21 14-Jul-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.108574 0.108654 0.108663 0.108539
Euro 0.828202 0.829565 0.828948 0.830216
Japanese yen 0.00640661 0.00639641 0.00638671 0.00635208
U.K. pound 0.964616 0.970391 0.974044 0.974337
U.S. dollar 0.703894 0.702902 0.701963 0.702858
Algerian dinar 0.00521103 0.00520744 0.00520636 0.00520641
Australian dollar 0.519615 0.522889 0.524928 0.524332
Botswana pula 0.0637532 0.0638786 0.0633978
Brazilian real 0.135437 0.138 0.137656 0.138157
Brunei dollar 0.518446 0.5189 0.5186
Canadian dollar 0.558169 0.558354 0.562421
Chilean peso 0.000933336 0.000938541 0.000941462
Colombian peso 0.000184824 0.000184534 0.000184918 0.000183665
Czech koruna 0.0323496 0.0324921 0.0324023 0.0323734
Danish krone 0.111353 0.111529 0.111455 0.111625
Indian rupee 0.00941158 0.00941935 0.00941996 0.00942538
Israeli New Shekel 0.213431 0.214234 0.21493 0.214417
Korean won 0.000616856 0.000614586 0.000610243 0.000613796
Kuwaiti dinar 2.33559 2.33702
Malaysian ringgit 0.166879 0.167338 0.167313 0.167367
Mauritian rupee 0.0164101 0.0164101 0.0163974 0.0164412
Mexican peso 0.0351947 0.0354041 0.0352016
New Zealand dollar 0.4916 0.491539 0.492287 0.491298
Norwegian krone 0.0785921 0.0798598 0.0798575 0.0803542
Omani rial 1.82565 1.82798
Peruvian sol 0.180139 0.177532 0.177579
Philippine peso 0.014021 0.01398 0.0139895
Polish zloty 0.180634 0.181123 0.181719 0.180428
Qatari riyal 0.192847 0.193093
Russian ruble 0.00946777 0.00947747 0.00945791 0.00948224
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.18719 0.187429
Singapore dollar 0.518446 0.5189 0.51859 0.5186
South African rand 0.0485672 0.0488355 0.0451097
Swedish krona 0.0807894 0.081001 0.0812523 0.0812487
Swiss franc 0.764147 0.763982 0.767047 0.764558
Thai baht 0.0214151 0.021462 0.0215003 0.0215277
Trinidadian dollar 0.104411 0.104919 0.103939 0.104055
U.A.E. dirham 0.19114 0.191384
Uruguayan peso 0.0160005 0.0160125 0.0160028 0.0160338
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
