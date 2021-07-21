WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 20, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 19-Jul-21 16-Jul-21 15-Jul-21 14-Jul-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.108574 0.108654 0.108663 0.108539 Euro 0.828202 0.829565 0.828948 0.830216 Japanese yen 0.00640661 0.00639641 0.00638671 0.00635208 U.K. pound 0.964616 0.970391 0.974044 0.974337 U.S. dollar 0.703894 0.702902 0.701963 0.702858 Algerian dinar 0.00521103 0.00520744 0.00520636 0.00520641 Australian dollar 0.519615 0.522889 0.524928 0.524332 Botswana pula 0.0637532 0.0638786 0.0633978 Brazilian real 0.135437 0.138 0.137656 0.138157 Brunei dollar 0.518446 0.5189 0.5186 Canadian dollar 0.558169 0.558354 0.562421 Chilean peso 0.000933336 0.000938541 0.000941462 Colombian peso 0.000184824 0.000184534 0.000184918 0.000183665 Czech koruna 0.0323496 0.0324921 0.0324023 0.0323734 Danish krone 0.111353 0.111529 0.111455 0.111625 Indian rupee 0.00941158 0.00941935 0.00941996 0.00942538 Israeli New Shekel 0.213431 0.214234 0.21493 0.214417 Korean won 0.000616856 0.000614586 0.000610243 0.000613796 Kuwaiti dinar 2.33559 2.33702 Malaysian ringgit 0.166879 0.167338 0.167313 0.167367 Mauritian rupee 0.0164101 0.0164101 0.0163974 0.0164412 Mexican peso 0.0351947 0.0354041 0.0352016 New Zealand dollar 0.4916 0.491539 0.492287 0.491298 Norwegian krone 0.0785921 0.0798598 0.0798575 0.0803542 Omani rial 1.82565 1.82798 Peruvian sol 0.180139 0.177532 0.177579 Philippine peso 0.014021 0.01398 0.0139895 Polish zloty 0.180634 0.181123 0.181719 0.180428 Qatari riyal 0.192847 0.193093 Russian ruble 0.00946777 0.00947747 0.00945791 0.00948224 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.18719 0.187429 Singapore dollar 0.518446 0.5189 0.51859 0.5186 South African rand 0.0485672 0.0488355 0.0451097 Swedish krona 0.0807894 0.081001 0.0812523 0.0812487 Swiss franc 0.764147 0.763982 0.767047 0.764558 Thai baht 0.0214151 0.021462 0.0215003 0.0215277 Trinidadian dollar 0.104411 0.104919 0.103939 0.104055 U.A.E. dirham 0.19114 0.191384 Uruguayan peso 0.0160005 0.0160125 0.0160028 0.0160338 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

