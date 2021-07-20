ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US Treasury rally resumes, yields hit new 5-month lows

  • Inflation-adjusted 10-year yields inched to minus 1.10%, not far off the record lows around minus 1.113% last touched in January
Reuters 20 Jul 2021

LONDON: US 10-year Treasury yields slipped to a new five-month low on Tuesday, extending a 10 basis-point drop from the previous session, the biggest since February.

The market reversed its earlier moves that had seen yields rise to nearly 1.22% and 10-year borrowing costs fell as low as 1.164%, the lowest since mid-February.

The moves on Monday came as a rise in COVID-19 infections globally sparked fright about the economic outlook and sent investors scurrying for the safety of US and German bonds. That's despite relatively robust economic data and corporate earnings.

"Equity markets were pricing an explosion of growth and margins over the next two to three years and it's clear now we won't have that," said Ludovic Colin, senior portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management.

US Treasury yields continue fall as economic worries persist

Colin said however bond markets appeared too pessimistic in starting to price recession.

"We don't think we will have recession, just long-term growth that wont be as beautiful as what was expected by investors in January-March period."

The downward move has been led by the longer end of the market, flattening the yield curve significantly. Reflecting the growth concerns, the gap between two-year and 10-year yields remains below 100 basis points, having been at 122 bps at the start of July.

Thirty-year yields which had risen almost four bps earlier in the day, slipped back to 1.80%, though stayed off end-January lows touched on Monday.

The reversal on Treasuries boosted euro zone bonds too, with 10-year German yields extending their fall. They were last down 3 bps at minus 0.42%

Inflation-adjusted 10-year yields inched to minus 1.10%, not far off the record lows around minus 1.113% last touched in January.

US Treasury US bond

US Treasury rally resumes, yields hit new 5-month lows

US encourages Pakistan to expeditiously implement FATF action plan

C/A surplus turns to deficit on higher import bill

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace as Covid-19 cases rise

FY2020-21: Foreign debt of $14.282bn incurred from multiple sources: EAD

Rocket attack on Afghan capital as president gives Eid speech

Issue of right shares: Corporate revival plan aimed at raising $15m funds

FY 2020-21: Textile group exports witness 22.94pc growth

Erdogan says Turkey can run Kabul airport if US meets conditions

Bureaucracy wants a toothless NAB?

Investigation shows no abduction took place: police

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters