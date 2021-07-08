ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US Treasury yields continue fall as economic worries persist

  • The yield on the 10-year note is on pace to decline for an eighth straight session
Reuters 08 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: US government bonds yields continued their recent decline on Thursday, with 10-year Treasury yields touching their lowest levels in nearly five months as investors worries persist that the best part of the economic recovery may be over.

The yield on the 10-year note is on pace to decline for an eighth straight session, marking the longest streak since a nine-session drop that ended on March 3, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States was gaining speed.

Recent data on the labor market and services sector has given investors pause that the economy may not be strengthening as initially anticipated and some underlying weakness may be emerging.

On Thursday, initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose for the week, according to Labor Department data, although the broader trend continues to show improvement.

Treasury yields continue descent ahead of Fed minutes

A closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 107.9 basis points after flattening to as small as 104.2, the most narrow since Feb. 12.

"Once you get to the point where the curve is flattening too quickly, people then begin questioning the macro story altogether," said Steven Ricchiuto, US chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York.

Minutes from the Fed's June 15-16 meeting showed central bank officials believed "substantial further progress" on the economic recovery had not yet been met, but agreed they needed to be prepared to act should inflation or other risks emerge.

"The Federal Reserve, even though it was not bearish, it was a little bit bearish enough to force everything over the edge, which shows you that you had to be fully committed to this reflation trade for people to believe it," said Ricchiuto.

Analysts have cited multiple reasons for growing concerns about the economic growth prospects and increasing risk-off sentiment, including the Delta variant of COVID-19, volatility in oil prices and a market that has been largely positioned short.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 4.6 basis points to 1.275% after hitting a low of 1.25%, the lowest since Feb. 16.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 5 basis points to 1.894% after dropping to 1.856%, marking its lowest level since Feb. 2.

US Treasury US government bonds

US Treasury yields continue fall as economic worries persist

Pakistan decides to register all foreign nationals, reveals Sheikh Rashid

‘Futuristic step’, PM launches Pakistan's first ever E-bike

Pakistan reports 1,683 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in over a month

Govt to ensure provision of high-quality digital services to people: Qureshi

Bulls dominate as KSE-100 gains over 800 points to power past 48,000

Biden to speak Thursday about Afghanistan amid swift US pullout

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

Govt lays focus on auto sector to create jobs

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters