Rape of disabled minor girl: PM orders strict action against culprits

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday taking notice of the complaint of a mother regarding alleged rape of her disabled minor daughter directed an immediate arrest of the culprits.

The mother had lodged a complaint with the Pakistan Citizen Portal under the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit (PMDU) that her daughter was assaulted in Okara, while the investigation officer of the incident had demanded a bribe from her. The prime minister ordered an immediate legal action against the culprits.