THE RUPEE: Over Re1 fall vs USD

BR Research 20 Jul 2021

KARACHI: On Monday, on the day before Eid holidays, PKR experienced fall of more than one rupee against USD in both interbank and open markets going below 160 in both. In global currency markets, both major and weaker currencies experienced fall against USD as expectations of economic slowdown due to rising cases of delta COVID variant pushed investors towards safe haven greenback. PKR also lost value against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistan open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 1.50 rupees for both buying and selling against USD over last week's rates closing at 161.40 and 161.50 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 1.20 rupees for both buying and selling over last week's rates closing at 161 and 161.50 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 20 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 186.20 and 187.70 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 15 paisas for buying and 25 paisas for selling closing at 43.25 and 43.55 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 15 paisas for buying and 25 paisas for selling as well closing at 42.25 and 42.55 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 161.00
Open Offer     Rs 161.50
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 161.40
Offer Rate     Rs 161.50
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Monday.

According to the local currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 160.50 and Rs 161.50 against the previous closing rate of Rs 159.50 and Rs 160.50, respectively.

On the other hand, the rupee showed strength and appreciated its worth against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound's buying and selling rates declined from Friday's closing trend of Rs 219.00 and Rs 220.50 to Rs 218.20 and Rs 219.70, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar showed a major increase of Rs1.50 against the Pak rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs162(buying) and Rs 162.10 (selling) against last week's rate of Rs160.50 (buying) and Rs 160.60 (selling).

It closed at Rs162(buying) and Rs 162.10 (selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs106,000 (selling) and Rs106.100 (selling).

