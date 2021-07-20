EFU Aitemad Growth Fund Rates

ANL
31.87
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC
20.49
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL
24.22
Increased By
▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP
8.29
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO
10.79
Increased By
▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL
22.85
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL
27.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL
21.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL
8.74
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL
28.90
Increased By
▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL
48.22
Decreased By
▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL
7.53
Decreased By
▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL
22.63
Decreased By
▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO
40.30
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL
3.99
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL
3.75
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF
46.56
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL
168.75
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE
7.75
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL
34.65
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL
11.64
Decreased By
▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER
9.39
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL
24.39
Increased By
▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC
12.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK
1.82
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP
52.72
Increased By
▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE
14.85
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG
168.25
Decreased By
▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY
44.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL
3.53
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
