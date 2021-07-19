ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
Covid claims 21 more lives; 2,607 new cases

Recorder Report 19 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: As many as 21 more deaths due to corona virus and 2,607 fresh positive cases of the infection were reported in the country in 24 hours, till Sunday evening.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 48,816 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained 5.34 per cent. The total death toll due to pandemic reached 22,781. On Saturday, NCOC reported 39 deaths and 31 deaths on Friday.

