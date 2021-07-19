‘Pakistan is gateway to South Asia, Central Asia and Middle East’

KARACHI: Pathfinder Group chairman Ikram Sehgal said Pakistan has tremendous potential of business activities which needs to be untapped for better future of the country. He expressed these views while speaking at a launch ceremony of 12 volumes of his articles as “A Personal Chronicles of Pakistan”, held at local hotel here on Saturday.

A Personal Chronicles of Pakistan is based on 12 volumes is the compilation of Ikrams’s articles published in different newspapers during last 40 years.

“This (Pakistan) is the most blessed country on earth,” he said, adding Pakistan is the gateway to South Asia, Central Asia and Middle East.

“Just imagine you are at the place where the Chinese and Russians need you for an access to Indian Ocean. Iranians need you because of their sanction. The entire region needs you,” Ikram said.

He said country needs right leadership and everybody must be held accountable. He stressed upon strengthening of accountability process in the country.

“You cannot getaway without accountability”, he maintained.

People belonging to different spheres of life attended the ceremony. While dignitaries including President World Economic Forum Borge Brende, Senior Group Advisor Meinhardt Group, Singapore Dr Iftekhar Chowdhury, Journalist Owen Bennett-Jones, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of France HE Yves Manville, Director Global Security and Resilience Projects Dr Marc H. Siegel, President American Foreign Policy Council Dr Frederick Starr and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence UAE HH Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mubarak Al Nahayan also shared their recorder views on author’s compilation .

Lt-Gen Humayun Aziz, in his views praised Ikram Sehgal for his literary work. He said that the diversity in the life of Ikram Sehgal also reflects in his writings.

He said Ikram Sehgal has spirit of sulphur as his writings depict balanced views on different historical events.

“The period of his writings covers dark days and history of Pakistan but he adopted a well balance approach in his views,” he added. He said his writings based on 12 volumes are the significant compilation of Pakistan’s history.

Former federal minister and writer Javed Jabbar said Ikram Sehgal’s publication is an unprecedented accomplishment as he chronichlized Pakisan’s last 40 years in 12 volumes.

‘It’s phenomenal work,’ he said. He said writings need to be respected in term of publishing and printing and that the publisher and printer have done justice with compilation of author.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Habib Bank AG Zurich Sirajuddin Aziz praised the titles of the author’s articles, saying that Ikram has covered every subject in his writings.

“The volumes must be kept in foreign office as they contains variety of subjects from which researchers can be benefited”, he added.

Dr Huma Baqai – Associate Professor at Institute of Business Administration (IBA) moderated the session.

