Former Chief Minister Sindh Mumtaz Ali Bhutto passes away

Mumtaz Ali Bhutto, former Chief Minister Sindh, passed away on Sunday in Karachi at the age of 94.

His spokesperson Ibrahim Abro confirmed news of his passing, stating that he had been dealing with a prolonged illness.

Mumtaz Ali Bhutto was a close aide and cousin to the founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, after which he formed his own party - the Sindh National Front (SNF) - in 1989.

Bhutto had a prolific political career, serving as both the Chief Minister and Governor of Sindh.

Bhutto merged the SNF with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) prior to the 2013 general elections, eventually contesting the elections under the PML-N's banner.

However, after developing differences with the PML-N, Bhutto joined the incumbent ruling party PTI in 2017 and since maintained his association with the party until his demise.

Condolences have poured out across the political spectrum, with Prime Minister Imran Khan expressing that he was "saddened" by news of the death, adding that "My condolences and prayers go to his family".

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail expressed his grief over the death of the veteran politician, mentioning that "Along with being a political leader, he had a kind, compassionate and sociable personality".

Senator Faisal Javed Khan prayed for Bhutto's family and friends, in coping with this "huge loss", and Qaumi Awami Tehreek Chief Ayaz Latif Palijo praised Bhutto as a "transparent politician" who "played an important role in Sindh's [political] awakening".