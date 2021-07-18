ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,781
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
989,275
2,60724hr
5.34% positivity
Sindh
355,462
Punjab
350,259
Balochistan
29,080
Islamabad
84,563
KPK
140,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Former Chief Minister Sindh Mumtaz Ali Bhutto passes away

  • Mumtaz Ali Bhutto, former Chief Minister Sindh, passed away on Sunday in Karachi at the age of 94
  • Bhutto had a prolific political career, serving as both the Chief Minister and Governor of Sindh
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Jul 2021

Mumtaz Ali Bhutto, former Chief Minister Sindh, passed away on Sunday in Karachi at the age of 94.

His spokesperson Ibrahim Abro confirmed news of his passing, stating that he had been dealing with a prolonged illness.

Mumtaz Ali Bhutto was a close aide and cousin to the founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, after which he formed his own party - the Sindh National Front (SNF) - in 1989.

Bhutto had a prolific political career, serving as both the Chief Minister and Governor of Sindh.

Bhutto merged the SNF with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) prior to the 2013 general elections, eventually contesting the elections under the PML-N's banner.

However, after developing differences with the PML-N, Bhutto joined the incumbent ruling party PTI in 2017 and since maintained his association with the party until his demise.

Condolences have poured out across the political spectrum, with Prime Minister Imran Khan expressing that he was "saddened" by news of the death, adding that "My condolences and prayers go to his family".

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail expressed his grief over the death of the veteran politician, mentioning that "Along with being a political leader, he had a kind, compassionate and sociable personality".

Senator Faisal Javed Khan prayed for Bhutto's family and friends, in coping with this "huge loss", and Qaumi Awami Tehreek Chief Ayaz Latif Palijo praised Bhutto as a "transparent politician" who "played an important role in Sindh's [political] awakening".

PPP PTI Imran Khan obituary Bhutto mumtaz ali bhutto

Former Chief Minister Sindh Mumtaz Ali Bhutto passes away

Afghan ambassador's daugher: Kidnapping case to be resolved in 72 hours, says Sheikh Rashid

NA passes Special Technology Zones Authority Bill: Zone developers to get 10-year tax holiday

Rs2m or more cash transactions: FMU directs Reporting Entities to file CTRs

Financial constraints: Ban on new cars, posts part of austerity measures: MoF

Broadening tax base: Two committees set up for working out plan

Taliban leader 'favours political settlement' to Afghan conflict: statement

PM in AJK to brighten PTI's electoral prospects

OPEC+ plans new output policy meeting today

PSDP 2021-22: Rs133.66bn released against budgeted Rs900bn

Border crossing reopens after Taliban seizure

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters