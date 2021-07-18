ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
Ample opportunities for investors in Sri Lanka: Pak envoy

Recorder Report 18 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan's Ambassador to Sri Lanka Major General Muhammad Saad Khattak (Retd) has said despite Covid-19, the Sri Lankan government has provided an opportunity for investors to continue their business activities without quarantine by administering Corona vaccine, business community should take advantage of it.

Speaking at a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) he said that Pakistani investors in Sri Lanka can invest in the construction, textile, pharmaceutical and tourism sectors.

Sri Lanka is a poor country but there are ample opportunities for Pakistani investors, they need to understand the nature of the Sri Lankan market. Major General (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak said that single country exhibition was organised last month in which a number of Pakistani products were presented that received tremendous response. Construction, textile, medicine, rice, sugar, fruit and vegetable products can be imported there, while investment can also be made in the tourism sector, he added.

He further said that if KATI bring delegation of industrialists and investors for a visit to Sri Lanka, the Pakistani Consulate will provide them all possible facilities.

KATI President Saleem-uz-Zaman said that trade between the two countries was very limited and the exchange of delegations was halted due to the epidemic situation. He said that trade could be significantly increased if facilities were provided to local investors.

Saleem-uz-Zaman said that Major General (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak is a capable and extensively experienced diplomat and such officers could increase the joint trade in many folds.

On the occasion, Rashid Siddiqui, Chairman KATI Standing Committee for Diplomatic Affairs, said that holding single country exhibitions could increase the trade volume. He further said that if Pakistani diplomats and trade staff in other countries properly promote domestic products, it would possibly increase imports and facilitate access to international markets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

