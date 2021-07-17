ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Iranian CG for enhancing B2B relations with Pakistan

Recorder Report 17 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The Consul General of Iran, Mohammad Reza Nazeri, presided the first session of Pakistan-Iran business facilitation recently. The session was attended by the business community of Punjab from various sectors.

Speaking on the occasion Mohammad Reza Nazeri said, there is a need to further enhance B2B relations between Pakistan and Iran which in terms will uplift the socio-economic situation of the region. He also said Iran is a beneficiary of CPEC and have always offered its support to Pakistan Government to enhance cooperation. Pakistan can import cheap electricity and gas from Iran decreasing its cost of doing business. He invited the business community to explore the potential of transit trade to Central Asia and Russia. He offered all necessary support to establish joint Ventures, setup business and excess to free zones in Iran.

Convener LCCI Standing Committee on ECO, Aqib Asif suggested that Government of Pakistan should seriously consider the initiation of Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline to curtail the on-going gas crisis faced by the industry and resolve the situation for good. He hailed the relations Pakistan enjoys with Iran and stated, the new government in Iran envisions to further strengthen relations with its neighbors and Pakistan should look into this for maximum benefits. He thanked for initiating this forum and hoped further sessions of Pak-Iran business relations to be conducted to improve B2B engagement and address the concerns of business community working with Iran.

Chairman Pak-Iran Trade relations at FPCCI, Najam Jawa stressed the need to increase exports to Iran and added that both governments should take strict actions to control border smuggling. He said banking channels are vital to increase the trade volume between both countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI CPEC LCCI business community Mohammad Reza Nazeri Aqib Asif Pak Iran business relations Najam Jawa B2B relations

Iranian CG for enhancing B2B relations with Pakistan

Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photographer killed

Regional cooperation: US, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan create platform

Pakistan postpones Afghan peace conference

Economic recovery gathers further momentum in Q3FY21: SBP

SBP foresees surge in CA deficit, inflation

SPI up 0.41pc WoW

NA informed: Circular debt gets heftier by Rs538bn in a fiscal year

Dislodging Taliban from Boldak: Pakistan rejects Afghan govt claim

Senate adopts five bills

Discos tariff: CPPA-G seeks paisa 80/unit increase for June

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.