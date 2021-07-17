Iranian CG for enhancing B2B relations with Pakistan

LAHORE: The Consul General of Iran, Mohammad Reza Nazeri, presided the first session of Pakistan-Iran business facilitation recently. The session was attended by the business community of Punjab from various sectors.

Speaking on the occasion Mohammad Reza Nazeri said, there is a need to further enhance B2B relations between Pakistan and Iran which in terms will uplift the socio-economic situation of the region. He also said Iran is a beneficiary of CPEC and have always offered its support to Pakistan Government to enhance cooperation. Pakistan can import cheap electricity and gas from Iran decreasing its cost of doing business. He invited the business community to explore the potential of transit trade to Central Asia and Russia. He offered all necessary support to establish joint Ventures, setup business and excess to free zones in Iran.

Convener LCCI Standing Committee on ECO, Aqib Asif suggested that Government of Pakistan should seriously consider the initiation of Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline to curtail the on-going gas crisis faced by the industry and resolve the situation for good. He hailed the relations Pakistan enjoys with Iran and stated, the new government in Iran envisions to further strengthen relations with its neighbors and Pakistan should look into this for maximum benefits. He thanked for initiating this forum and hoped further sessions of Pak-Iran business relations to be conducted to improve B2B engagement and address the concerns of business community working with Iran.

Chairman Pak-Iran Trade relations at FPCCI, Najam Jawa stressed the need to increase exports to Iran and added that both governments should take strict actions to control border smuggling. He said banking channels are vital to increase the trade volume between both countries.

