Best Practices in Corporate Culture: Messages from Hunaid Lakhani Chairman, Iqra University & Hussain Lakhani Hospital

TEXT: Corporations around the world are always looking for new ways to distinguish themselves in the marketplace. It's probably not the lack of cognition and accomplishment for adopting an efficient corporate culture. But a way of handling ownership of business and assets that acts as a roadblock to the much-needed change.

Cultural norms define culture as a tacit social order of an organization which is promoted, accepted or rejected within a group. It can add huge amount of energy towards a share purpose and even foster an organisation's capacity to thrive.

Incorporating philanthropy into an organization's strategy can create a differentiator that provides many benefits to the organization, employees and community. We have to build a culture of philanthropy, in a country like Pakistan we need to be sensitive and caring about the helpless and miserable.

