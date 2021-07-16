Road to talks with Delhi passes from Srinagar: Qureshi

TASHKENT: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the road to talks with Delhi passes from Srinagar, with such an attitude towards Kashmir, how can there be talks with India.

In a statement on Thursday, the foreign minister while talking about situation in Afghanistan said Pakistan was playing a vital role in bringing peace. Pakistan will soon invite key members of the Afghan leadership to Islamabad so that we can work together to move the Afghan peace process forward.