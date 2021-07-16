ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Experts concerned over destruction of Indus Delta

Recorder Report 16 Jul 2021

HYDERABAD: Experts and environmentalists at a seminar expressed grave concerns over the destruction of Indus Delta due to the lack of flowing water in the Kotri downstream of the Indus River and said the paucity of water in the Kotri downstream has severely affected aquatic organism, plants and wildlife.

They appealed to the concerned quarters to conduct further research on the Indus Delta in order to know about the destruction and demanded that steps be taken to ensure the supply of water towards Kotri downstream in the required quantity so that the sea rise might be halted which had been playing havoc in the concerned areas.

This they said while addressing a seminar titled ‘Climate Change in Indus Delta’ which was organized by the Coastal Studies Research Center of Sindh University Thatta Campus in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan at the campus here on Thursday.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor Sindh University Thatta Campus Dr Rafiq Ahmed Memon said the climate change, increase in pollution and non-supply of required fresh water to the Arabian sea through the Indus River below Kotri barrage had wrecked havoc in Thatta and Badin districts and the sea level had been risen from time to time which had resulted in devastation of fertile lands and affected local population. “Dangerous environmental effects can be felt on the vast Indus Delta of Sindh. This is alarming for local populace, aquatic as well as wildlife”, he said.

Director, Coastal Research Studies Center Dr Mukhtiar Ahmed Mahar said the sea was advancing and destroying the productive land of the Delta as well as the forests. On the other hand, he added that the Zulfiqarabad and other projects in the name of development had severely affected the wildlife and aquatic existence in the Delta.

Environmentalist Saeedul Islam said that out of 123 countries in the world, the Delta of Sindh had reached the number one position in terms of destruction of forests and trees, while out of 8 varieties of tamarind, only 4 varieties were surviving. He said that due to lack of water in Kotri downstream the forests were at the verge of collapse as no plants and trees were growing due to scarcity of fresh water.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

plants indus delta wildlife environmentalists organism

Experts concerned over destruction of Indus Delta

Electricity demand growing faster than renewables: IEA

Power sector: Chinese investors irked by non-payment of returns?

Heads of Terms of PSGP project signed

Two-day moot on Afghanistan in Islamabad from 18th

Rival claims over fate of Chaman border post

Independent power producers: CCoE approves PD’s summary

HBL wins ‘Best Bank in Pakistan 2021’ award by Euromoney

Ghee/edible oil market: Tarin asks CCP to act against cartelisation

Bank holidays

Availability of essential food items discussed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.