Moinuddin Haider tests positive for corona

ANL
31.73
Decreased By
▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC
20.11
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL
23.74
Increased By
▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP
8.24
Decreased By
▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO
10.63
Increased By
▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL
22.76
Decreased By
▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL
27.51
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL
22.09
Increased By
▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL
8.67
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL
29.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL
48.24
Decreased By
▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL
7.67
Increased By
▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL
22.60
Increased By
▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO
39.90
Increased By
▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL
4.06
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL
3.68
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF
46.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL
168.50
Decreased By
▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE
7.55
Increased By
▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL
34.60
Increased By
▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL
11.76
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER
9.45
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL
23.90
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC
11.77
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK
1.76
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP
48.35
Increased By
▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE
14.85
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG
170.85
Increased By
▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY
44.77
Increased By
▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL
3.33
Decreased By
▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
Comments are closed on this story.