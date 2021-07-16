ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Publishing content against Pak values not allowed: Ashrafi

APP 16 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said any content written without following the Pakistani values would not be allowed to publish in the country.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said for the past few days, baseless propaganda was going on regarding the Muttahida Ulema Board (MUB), and the uniform curriculum in the country.

He said the government and ulema had been working for two-and-a-half years on the curriculum. “We have been trying to promote tolerance in the country,” he added.

Ashrafi said extremism had been decreased in the country and misuse of the blasphemy law had been checked strictly during the last three years.

He said the MUB was looking into the religious material in books under a law, passed by the Punjab Assembly. It had gone through more than 150 books thus far, and sent those books back.

He alleged that an English newspaper did not care about the journalistic values while publishing content on the issue. “We suggested removing pictures of scientists and publishing pictures of women with scarves,” he said.

He said that a campaign had been launched about Malala Yousafzai two days ago and no one even asked ulema about the issue. “We did not even see that book,” he added.

Ashrafi said the agenda to attack Islamic values would never be allowed to succeed. “I was the first to condemn the attack on Malala,” he said.

The PM’s aide said no one should blame the MUB without the evidence. “Can you give any proof?” he asked.

He said the purpose of the slanderous campaign was to target the Punjab government, the Assembly and the Punjab Textbook Board. “We have not received these books, nor have made any recommendations,” he clarified.

He said the MUB gets a no-objection certificate (NOC) for translation and interpretation of even the holy Quran and the crackdown on the book was made not because of Malala, adding that the book was being published without an NOC.

The attack on Malala is condemnable. She is also the daughter of the nation, Ashrafi added.

He urged the media not to carry any content without getting version of all concerned.

blasphemy Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Muttahida Ulema Board Special Aide to Prime Minister MUB

Publishing content against Pak values not allowed: Ashrafi

Electricity demand growing faster than renewables: IEA

Power sector: Chinese investors irked by non-payment of returns?

Heads of Terms of PSGP project signed

Two-day moot on Afghanistan in Islamabad from 18th

Rival claims over fate of Chaman border post

Independent power producers: CCoE approves PD’s summary

HBL wins ‘Best Bank in Pakistan 2021’ award by Euromoney

Ghee/edible oil market: Tarin asks CCP to act against cartelisation

Bank holidays

Availability of essential food items discussed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.