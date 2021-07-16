Taliban, Afghan leaders agree on ceasefire in western province

KABUL: An Afghan official said Thursday a ceasefire had been negotiated with local Taliban leaders in a western province that had come under assault by the militants in their sweeping campaign across the countryside.

Badghis governor Hesamuddin Shams said no time frame had been set for a truce, which comes after the Taliban last week stormed the provincial capital Qala-i-Naw -- their first major attack on a city since US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal from the country in early May.

"The ceasefire between Afghan security forces and the Taliban began at around 10:00 am today. The ceasefire was brokered by tribal elders," Shams told AFP.

After taking hold of the rest of the province, Taliban militants swooped on Qala-i-Naw, where Afghan forces and Taliban fighters engaged in street battles. Afghan forces, which have been facing a crisis in the country, later said they had flushed the militants out of the city.