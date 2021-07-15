ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Raw sugar extends recovery but upside capped, cocoa falls

  • October raw sugar edged up 0.2% to 16.96 cents per lb.
  • September New York cocoa slipped 0.2% to $2,398 a tonne, having hit its highest in nearly a month on Monday.
Reuters 15 Jul 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE edged up on Thursday, extending a recovery from Tuesday's two-week lows, while cocoa prices fell as excess supplies continue to pressure the market.

SUGAR

October raw sugar edged up 0.2% to 16.96 cents per lb at 1050 GMT, having hit a two-week low of 16.73 cents on Tuesday.

Dealers said sugar's upside remains capped by a lack of physical demand, fund long liquidation and from scale down buying from commercial consumers.

The CEO of Suedzucker, Europe's largest sugar refiner, reaffirmed expectations of better full-year profit on hopes the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will subside.

August white sugar rose 0.4% to $427 a tonne.

COCOA

September New York cocoa slipped 0.2% to $2,398 a tonne, having hit its highest in nearly a month on Monday.

London cocoa hits 1-1/2 month peak, raw sugar hits 2-week trough

Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said sales volume growth accelerated in the three months to May 31, with growth in the chocolate business jumping over 20%.

The group, which supplies chocolate and cocoa products to customers including Nestle, Mondelez and Hershey, said on-the-go consumption has recovered since many COVID-related lockdowns eased.

Still cocoa supplies remain ample following bumper harvests in top growers Ivory Coast and Ghana this season, capping cocoa prices.

North American cocoa grind data, a measure of demand, is expected later on Thursday.

September London cocoa fell 0.7% to 1,623 pounds per tonne, having hit its highest in 1-1/2 months on Tuesday.

COFFEE

September arabica coffee fell 0.6% to $1.5575 per lb, having hit its highest since early July earlier.

Arabica coffee hits 3-week high on Brazil frost fears

Arabica is gaining support from a strengthening in the Brazilian real versus the dollar, and from shipping bottlenecks that have delayed flows from top producers Brazil and Vietnam.

September robusta coffee fell 1% to $1,745 a tonne, having hit its highest in more than 2-1/2 years on Monday.

Coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam edged up this week due to tight supplies at the end of the season and shipping container bottlenecks, traders said.

