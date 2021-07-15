Mamnoon Hussain dies

KARACHI: Former president of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain has died after a prolonged illness here on Wednesday. He was 80. Hussain had been under treatment at a private hospital since two weeks, his son Arsalan Mamnoon told a private TV channel.

Hussain served as the 12th President of Pakistan between Sept 2013 and September 2018. A textile businessman from Karachi, Hussain had been an active member of the PML-N since the 1960s. He was Sindh governor from June to October 1999.

