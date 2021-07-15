PM launches succession certificate initiative for Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday launched Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates Initiative for Punjab, and stated that primary function of the government should be to create facilities for the people.

Addressing the ceremony, after launching the certificates, the prime minister said the government’s prime responsibility should be to serve the people and when a system began decaying, public starts serving the government instead of government to the people.

The prime minister said that the government functions on taxpayers' money and under a social contract that it would serve the people.

The premier described the initiative as “a very positive step” and stated that the government remains busy in day to day firefighting and does not have time to do such things for the upgradation of the system for creating facilities for the public. The premier congratulated the law minister for under taking this initiative. He said that getting succession certificate has been a problem for the overseas Pakistanis, who have been providing support to the economy and this initiative would facilitate them.

The prime minister said that the government was also working to create easiness for the people through use of information technologies as use of e-commerce in the government offices would deal with the corruption.

“We are trying to introduce e-commerce, so that the people could have facilities, he said, adding that land record of Islamabad as well as major cities would be computerised.”

He said that land record of Islamabad would be computerised by August 2021.

The prime minister further stated that the government has lots of hopes from the chairman Nadra with regard to creating facilities for the citizens.

The government is keen to give right of vote to overseas Pakistan and the NADRA would create facilities for them in casting their votes under a fool proof system.

He said that the use of the electronic voting machine (EVM) would do away with the rigging and would increase the people’s confidence, adding that the government wanted that voting should be held under a system that no one doubts on its transparency and fairness.

The prime minister said that the opposition would accept the EVM election results.

Later, addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of various development projects of the Capital Development Authority, the prime minister said the urbanisation of major cities, including Islamabad and Lahore, have created the problems of pollution and traffic congestion.

He said there was massive growth of population in Islamabad during the last 10 years and green areas have very badly been affected.

The prime minister said the green cover of the federal capital was rapidly decreasing and the old master plan had become obsolete, and there is a need to develop a new master plan of Islamabad. The premier also underlined the need to protect the green areas of Islamabad, deal with land grabbers, and traffic issues. Islamabad should be made an example in plantation during the current monsoon season, he said, adding that growing plants in Islamabad was easy compared to some other areas.

