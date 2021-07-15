Federal capital: Smart lockdowns in some more high-risk areas

ISLAMABAD: As the Covid-19 positivity rate in the capital city is going up, the district administration has imposed smart lockdowns in some more high-risk areas.

According to a notification issued by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration in exercise of powers under the Pandemic Control Act 1958 and on the recommendation of the district health office and Covid-19 test results from public and private laboratories and hospitals, the streets including street 15 Block A Media Town, street 10 Phase 4 Bahria Town, street 15 River Garden, street 5 sector E-7,street 5 Korang Town, and Gali No 10 Kashmiri Muhallah, Jhang Syedan, will have restricted movement/controlled entry and exit to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

It says that the exemption to this order includes essential services and supplies like pharmacies, groceries stores, bakeries, patients for medical aid, rationing, drinking water supply, utilities and emergency etc.

These exemptions shall be regulated by the standard operating procedures (SOP) devised for controlling spread of the Covid-19.

