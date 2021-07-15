ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan well-positioned for growth: Citibank officials

15 Jul 2021

Pakistan is well-positioned for growth but concerns around inflation, global protectionism, and US monetary tightening will continue to be concerns for the South Asian economy, said Citibank officials in a recent interview with Business Recorder.

The remarks came on the sidelines of the virtual Citi Media Summit organised under the ‘Finance, Innovation and the Economy in a Changing World’ banner earlier this month.

Rizwan Shaikh, head of EMEA Emerging Markets Corporate Banking at Citi, also said Pakistan’s vaccination speed will be a key factor in the pace of its recovery, and how quickly it comes out of the pandemic.

“Pakistan’s vaccination rates are slower than a number of emerging markets,” said Shaikh when asked about the country’s economic outlook.

On Tuesday, Pakistan announced that it administered 525,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the highest since it started the inoculation drive earlier this year, with 390,000 of them being first-time jabs.

In a first, Pakistan administers more than 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines in a day

However, the country still lags behind in terms of the total vaccinations administered per 100 people, standing at a level of 9.5 – after the half-a-million doses on Tuesday – when the global average has gone up close to 45 doses per 100 people, according to latest available data.

Despite the much slower vaccination drive, Pakistan posted a GDP growth rate of 3.9% in the recently-concluded fiscal year, beating many earlier estimates including that of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and even its own central bank.

Prime Minister Imran Khan credited his government’s ‘smart lockdowns’ for the economic recovery, and is now targeting growth rate of 4.8% in the current fiscal year.

However, attached to its growth are costs and risks including a widening current account deficit, and global commodity prices.

Inflation accelerated to nearly 9% in fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21), higher than the official target of 6.5%, with motor fuel, electricity, and food items forming a bulk of the consumer burden.

June CPI inflation increases 9.70pc YoY

“Additional risks linked to Pakistan’s economic recovery are inflation and global protectionism. Global commodity prices remain a risk as well,” added Shaikh.

“Global protectionism will affect all emerging markets including Pakistan.”

However, Citi feels Pakistan is well-positioned for growth even as commodity prices remain a concern.

Citi Country Officer (CCO) for Pakistan Ahmed Bozai said the South Asian economy has managed the Covid crisis really well, but acknowledged the challenges.

“Pakistan is well positioned for growth in the next fiscal year but the rise of global commodity prices remains a concern,” said Bozai. “Pakistan has all the demographics going in its favour. FMCGs, tech, pharma want to invest.”

Bozai pointed out that there has been an influx of diverse investors in Pakistan in recent times, a shift away from traditional partners, and a development that augurs well for the country.

“At first, there were UK-based and American investors. Now we see far eastern, Turkish, Middle East investors interested in the region.

“Pakistan’s market has depth, and is a promising one. But it has challenges. When there are challenges, there are chances that you make good returns as well.”

Bozai lauded steps taken by the government including facilitating the inflow of hard currency and accelerating digitisation in the banking sector.

A recent report by brokerage house Topline Securities stated that banking sector’s deposits grew at the fastest pace in 14 years, while remittances from overseas workers hit a record high of $29.4 billion in fiscal year 2020-21, announced the State Bank of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s remittances reach historic high of $29.4 billion in FY21

The country also sold $1 billion in a reopening of an existing three-tranche bonds launched in March, a deal that raised $2.5 billion and was its first international bond sale since late 2017.

Pakistan sold $300 million of a tranche due in 2026 at 5.875%; $400 million in bonds maturing in 2031 at 7.125%; and $300 million in paper due in 2051 at 8.45%.

The development came a few weeks after Pakistan’s Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) also raised $500 million from the international markets at 7.5%, completing a landmark deal that was also the country’s first green bond issuance.

With investor appetite for bonds remaining strong, monetary tightening in the US, however, could change the tide against Pakistan.

Shaikh acknowledged the impact. “US monetary tightening is a key event.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 covid vaccine smart lockdowns FY21 Citibank South Asian economy Rizwan Shaikh

Pakistan well-positioned for growth: Citibank officials

War of words between Tarin, NAB intensifies

Mamnoon Hussain dies

US lets Iran use frozen funds to pay back Japan, South Korea

Taliban seize Chaman border crossing

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

PM launches succession certificate initiative for Punjab

Gas leakage caused blast: FO

SBP’s reserves hit over 4-year high: $1bn Eurobond proceeds received

Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.