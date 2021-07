Facebook says $1bn to be spent boosting creators

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said that the internet titan will pour $1 billion into programs for creators of popular content at the social network through 2022.

The announcement showed Facebook ramping up efforts to attract and keep creators as it competes with rival platforms such as TikTok, Clubhouse and Google-owned YouTube.

“We want to build the best platforms for millions of creators to make a living,” Zuckerberg said in a post at his Facebook page.