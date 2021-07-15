Abu Dhabi leads Gulf higher as Yahsat makes strong debut

DUBAI: Most major Gulf markets closed higher on Wednesday with Abu Dhabi stocks leading gains, as Mubadala-backed satellite operator Al Yah Satellite Communications (Yahsat) listed after a $730 million initial public offering (IPO).

Abu Dhab’s index closed 0.5% higher boosted by a 1.9% rise in International Holding Company.

Shares of Yahsat surged as much as 12.7% in the first day of trading before closing at 2.80 dirhams ($0.7624) per share, 1.8% above its IPO price of 2.75 dirhams.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index was up 0.4% supported Saudi National Bank and Al Rajhi Bank, rising 1.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

Saudi Aramco added 0.7%, while Arriyadh Development jumped 9.9% to be the top percentage gainer on the index after reporting a 163% surge in quarterly profit and declaring first half dividend of 1 riyal per share.

The Qatari index edged up 0.1% as the Gulf’s largest lender Qatar National Bank increased 1.3%.

The Dubai index closed down 0.2%. Dubai Islamic Bank slipped 0.8%, while Dubai Investments shed 2.3% after saying it acquired Emirates NBD’s stake in National General Insurance. Emirates NBD Bank rose 1.5%

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index closed 1.6% higher as the country’s largest lender Commercial International Bank added a further 1% to Tuesday’s gain following a 24% increase in second-quarter net profit.

Fawry for banking technology and electronic payment climbed 3.2% after saying it acquired a minority stake in food deliver platform Elmenus.