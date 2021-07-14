IoBM becomes member of CPEC Consortium of Universities

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Management (IoBM) has been named as one of the members of the CPEC Consortium of Universities. IoBM is among 51 selected universities from Pakistan. The list comprising 73 universities includes 22 from China. As a member of the Consortium, IoBM will pursue academic and research projects aligned with CPEC.

Commenting on this milestone, Talib Karim, President IoBM said that we are looking forward to becoming an active participant in the Consortium by partnering with Chinese universities in the submission of quality projects and proposals.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021