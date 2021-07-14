PARTLY FACETIOUS

"It's all in the name I say!"

"Right, and the best name giver is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari - I mean he is so good that the first time he confers an epithet on anyone they actually clap and only later realise that it was not quite complimentary."

"The Selected, hunh! Sheikh Rashid also has awarded some interesting epithets - he referred to Bilawal as Bilo Rani and I would strongly urge The Khan to establish another ministry titled Ministry of Epithets and I am sure all ye naysayers who challenge his capacity to run ministries like railways and interior would be silenced forever."

"Don't think his epithet took like the Selected..."

"And the difference is Bilawal is Oxford educated and Sheikh Rashid is educated on the streets of this country..."

"He does have some degrees but anyway I would oppose another ministry with a minister and staff given that The Khan has the largest ever cabinet what with special assistants and advisors and..."

"One more would not make too much of a difference."

"I disagree, here is The Khan having sold all the buffaloes and cows and old cars associated with the Prime Minister's House and now protocol cars with personnel paid for by the tax payers have been reduced dramatically and..."

"How about getting rid of the non-performers...and need I add, the list is rather exhaustive..."

"Only The Khan is the judge; anyway what I wanted to say was that a name is important - you have the PML-N emblem of a tiger."

"A tiger is a predator."

"True but a tiger can be hunted quite easily by anyone with a gun."

"OK, and a kite can be cut by a better player. But an arrow will find its mark..."

"Which can be easily out classed by a gun but you know a bat needs a good bowler and The Khan is the best bowler in this country and..."

"I know where you are going with this but your logic is relevant only within the parameters of cricket - not if you play another game - golf, or even if you are not playing any game just target practicing and..."

"Let's play cricket ye all..."

"Till the cows come home to roost..."

"Ha, ha, but they have been sold..."

"Don't be facetious."

