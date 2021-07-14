ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS

"It's all in the name I say!" "Right, and the best name giver is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari - I mean he is so good that...
Anjum Ibrahim 14 Jul 2021

"It's all in the name I say!"

"Right, and the best name giver is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari - I mean he is so good that the first time he confers an epithet on anyone they actually clap and only later realise that it was not quite complimentary."

"The Selected, hunh! Sheikh Rashid also has awarded some interesting epithets - he referred to Bilawal as Bilo Rani and I would strongly urge The Khan to establish another ministry titled Ministry of Epithets and I am sure all ye naysayers who challenge his capacity to run ministries like railways and interior would be silenced forever."

"Don't think his epithet took like the Selected..."

"And the difference is Bilawal is Oxford educated and Sheikh Rashid is educated on the streets of this country..."

"He does have some degrees but anyway I would oppose another ministry with a minister and staff given that The Khan has the largest ever cabinet what with special assistants and advisors and..."

"One more would not make too much of a difference."

"I disagree, here is The Khan having sold all the buffaloes and cows and old cars associated with the Prime Minister's House and now protocol cars with personnel paid for by the tax payers have been reduced dramatically and..."

"How about getting rid of the non-performers...and need I add, the list is rather exhaustive..."

"Only The Khan is the judge; anyway what I wanted to say was that a name is important - you have the PML-N emblem of a tiger."

"A tiger is a predator."

"True but a tiger can be hunted quite easily by anyone with a gun."

"OK, and a kite can be cut by a better player. But an arrow will find its mark..."

"Which can be easily out classed by a gun but you know a bat needs a good bowler and The Khan is the best bowler in this country and..."

"I know where you are going with this but your logic is relevant only within the parameters of cricket - not if you play another game - golf, or even if you are not playing any game just target practicing and..."

"Let's play cricket ye all..."

"Till the cows come home to roost..."

"Ha, ha, but they have been sold..."

"Don't be facetious."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sheikh Rashid Prime Minister's House

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS

