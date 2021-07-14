ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least six dead, several missing after India landslides and floods

AFP 14 Jul 2021

SHIMLA, (India): Rescuers in northern India were digging through rocks and mud searching for the missing on Tuesday, after heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides and flash floods in two states, killing at least six people, officials said.

Television footage and videos shared on social media showed roads, cars and homes being washed away in Dharamshala in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, which has been lashed by torrential rains since the weekend. One body was recovered and five people were rescued at Boh village, where one of the landslides took place, officials said.

Two more bodies were found in landslides and flash floods elsewhere in the state.

"NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) men continued to search for the missing in the night and after daybreak at Boh village... where nine people are still missing," Kangra district's police superintendent Vimukt Ranjan told AFP on Tuesday.

In the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand, officials told the Press Trust of India that three members of a family were killed when their house collapsed during a landslide on Sunday. Dharamshala is a popular tourist destination and also home to a large number of Tibetan refugees, including their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

Tourists have flocked to the town in recent weeks - triggering Covid-19 social distancing warnings - as temperatures soared in northern India ahead of the arrival of the annual monsoon deluge. Authorities said tourists should avoid the region amid forecasts of more heavy rains that could lead to landslides in the next 24 hours.

The monsoon is crucial to replenishing water supplies in South Asia, but also causes widespread death and destruction across the region each year. Nearly 80 people were killed in three states in northern and western India over the weekend after being struck by lightning.

monsoon rains floods rescuers India landslides

At least six dead, several missing after India landslides and floods

Remittances hit all-time high of $29.4bn

Chinese envoy meets Tarin

Energy minister briefs Senate: Rs100bn to be spent on power distribution system replacement

NCOC decides to call in army: Vaccination made mandatory for domestic travel

Wapda chief, PM discuss 10 mega projects

LCVs, cars in CBU condition: Cabinet defers decision on cut in ACD, RD

Covid vaccine: PM ties easy access to trade revival

China, CARs: FBR to unveil new transit trade rules

Imported plants, machineries: Sales to be subjected to zero pc duty after 5 years: FBR

Qureshi meets Afghan counterpart

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.