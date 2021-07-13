ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AJK elections: Over 7000 security personnel to be deployed: Rashid

Fazal Sher 13 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, on Monday, said that 7,200 personnel of the Frontier Constabulary and Rangers would be deployed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on July 25 to ensure holding of smooth, fair, and transparent elections.

The decision to deploy 7,200 personnel of FC and Rangers was taken following the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), said Rashid, while addressing at a press conference.

“The ECP has sought services of the armed forces for holding free and fair election in the AJK,” he said.

He also said that along with the civil armed forces, as usual, the Pakistan army is on standby to assist in case of any emergency situation.

To a question, he said that the army will not deploy inside the polling station.

If the ECP demanded deployment of army then army can be requested to deploy its personnel outside polling stations to ensure free and fair elections, he said.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will win the elections and will form the next government in the AJK.

“Imran Khan has popularity in Kashmir and on July 25, he will make the government,” he said.

The minister said that the current situation in the region also require that PTI make government in Kashmir.

The AJ& K is a separate region and Imran Khan will take the case of Kashmir forward, he said.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari were making false claims regarding rigging as they are afraid of their defeat.

Opposition will lose Kashmir elections, he said.

When he was asked a question about the developing situation in Afghanistan, he said that the Foreign Office brief media on a daily basis in this regard and only border management come under the Ministry of Interior.

He said that the federal cabinet has decided to restore 3G and 4G internet service in the erstwhile Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (Fata).

In case of any untoward situation, the Ministry of Interior can also suspend this service for some time on the request of the law enforcement agencies, he said.

Rashid said that the summary by the committee formed to hear appeal of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) has been forwarded to the cabinet and the cabinet will discuss it on Tuesday (today) and will decide about its future.

He said that the officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), who were remained at the same position for more than three years have been transferred.

Commenting on issuance of fake computerized national identification cards (CNIC) by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), he said 39 officials have been suspended in Karachi for allegedly issuing fake CNICs.

Responding to a question, he said that India has always remained involved in sabotage activities in Pakistan.

He, however, said that our security agencies always foiled their sordid designs.

The minister said that cases of the Covid-19 are increasing in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and on the direction of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) smart lock down will be imposed in some streets and areas.

About a man carrying pistol in front of the parliament, he said that the pistol did not contain bullets.

Police have arrested him and started investigating him.

Earlier, the police arrested a man wielding a pistol in one hand and a knife in the other outside the parliament house.

According to the police, the suspect is 45 years old and a resident of Chakri area of Rawalpindi.

Police source said that the suspect is not of sound mind and he said that he has come to save the country.

To a question, he said that so far he has not received any application seeking removal of Shehbaz Sharif or anyone else’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and also the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif has also not filed any application.

Responding to a question, he said that 70 Afghans have been allowed to enter country for medical treatment as their treatment was not possible in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior has forwarded a summary to the prime minister regarding Eid-ul-Azha holidays, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid ECP PMLN emergency situation PTI goverment

AJK elections: Over 7000 security personnel to be deployed: Rashid

Discos’ consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund for May

Lack of improvement in power system: Dearth of financial resources cited as major hurdle

In symbolic end to war, US general steps down from Afghanistan command

KSA allows entry to Pakistanis inoculated with Chinese vaccine

SAPM says army can be called in to ensure SOP observance

Covid triggered biggest increase in hunger in decades: UN

Junior officers: FBR takes serious notice of additional charges sans approval

Three-day Eid-ul-Azha holidays

FBR urged to follow tax-base broadening timelines

SBP tells banks to boost consumers’ protection mechanism

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.