AJK elections: Over 7000 security personnel to be deployed: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, on Monday, said that 7,200 personnel of the Frontier Constabulary and Rangers would be deployed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on July 25 to ensure holding of smooth, fair, and transparent elections.

The decision to deploy 7,200 personnel of FC and Rangers was taken following the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), said Rashid, while addressing at a press conference.

“The ECP has sought services of the armed forces for holding free and fair election in the AJK,” he said.

He also said that along with the civil armed forces, as usual, the Pakistan army is on standby to assist in case of any emergency situation.

To a question, he said that the army will not deploy inside the polling station.

If the ECP demanded deployment of army then army can be requested to deploy its personnel outside polling stations to ensure free and fair elections, he said.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will win the elections and will form the next government in the AJK.

“Imran Khan has popularity in Kashmir and on July 25, he will make the government,” he said.

The minister said that the current situation in the region also require that PTI make government in Kashmir.

The AJ& K is a separate region and Imran Khan will take the case of Kashmir forward, he said.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari were making false claims regarding rigging as they are afraid of their defeat.

Opposition will lose Kashmir elections, he said.

When he was asked a question about the developing situation in Afghanistan, he said that the Foreign Office brief media on a daily basis in this regard and only border management come under the Ministry of Interior.

He said that the federal cabinet has decided to restore 3G and 4G internet service in the erstwhile Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (Fata).

In case of any untoward situation, the Ministry of Interior can also suspend this service for some time on the request of the law enforcement agencies, he said.

Rashid said that the summary by the committee formed to hear appeal of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) has been forwarded to the cabinet and the cabinet will discuss it on Tuesday (today) and will decide about its future.

He said that the officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), who were remained at the same position for more than three years have been transferred.

Commenting on issuance of fake computerized national identification cards (CNIC) by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), he said 39 officials have been suspended in Karachi for allegedly issuing fake CNICs.

Responding to a question, he said that India has always remained involved in sabotage activities in Pakistan.

He, however, said that our security agencies always foiled their sordid designs.

The minister said that cases of the Covid-19 are increasing in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and on the direction of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) smart lock down will be imposed in some streets and areas.

About a man carrying pistol in front of the parliament, he said that the pistol did not contain bullets.

Police have arrested him and started investigating him.

Earlier, the police arrested a man wielding a pistol in one hand and a knife in the other outside the parliament house.

According to the police, the suspect is 45 years old and a resident of Chakri area of Rawalpindi.

Police source said that the suspect is not of sound mind and he said that he has come to save the country.

To a question, he said that so far he has not received any application seeking removal of Shehbaz Sharif or anyone else’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and also the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif has also not filed any application.

Responding to a question, he said that 70 Afghans have been allowed to enter country for medical treatment as their treatment was not possible in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior has forwarded a summary to the prime minister regarding Eid-ul-Azha holidays, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021