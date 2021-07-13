Separate ADP book for South Punjab compiled: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that a separate ADP book of South Punjab has also been compiled while the foundation stone of the South Punjab Secretariat will be laid soon in Bahawalpur after Multan.

"Enjoying the fruits of development is an equal right of the people of South Punjab and the PTI has returned this right back to the people of South Punjab districts to ensure composite development," the CM said in a statement.

The CM regretted the past governments befooled the people of South Punjab districts with empty slogans and wasted the resources, meant for south Punjab's development, on projects of choice. The funds for South Punjab were transferred to other projects by imposing a cut on the budget of South Punjab, he deplored.

The CM said a separate budget is prepared for the progress and prosperity of the people of South Punjab. Giving the details, he said a huge sum of Rs189 billion has been earmarked for South Punjab. Together with it, it has been decided in principle to allocate a 32 percent quota for South Punjab youth in provincial recruitment. A proposal is also under consideration to include the peripheral districts of Mianwali and Bhakkar in this quota, he disclosed. After this, the quota would swell to 35 percent, he continued. The PTI-led government has started numerous projects in South Punjab to meet the aspirations of the people and it will go to every extent to fulfil its commitment with South Punjab, he added.

Moreover, the CM has directed WASA and administration to remain fully alert to deal with monsoon rain and resource be used to drain out rainwater in a minimum period.

The CM made it clear that no negligence will be tolerated in the early disposal of rainwater so that the citizens may not face any difficulty. Similarly, WASA, traffic and administration officials should remain alert in the field to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he said. "I am personally monitoring the rain situation and the arrangements made for the disposable rainwater in different areas," he added.

