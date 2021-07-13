KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 296,982 tonnes of cargo comprising 239,184 tonnes of import cargo and 57,798 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending on 12-07-2021. The total import cargo of 239,184 comprised of 119,364 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,573 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 107,247 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 57,798 tonnes comprised of 40,646 tonnes of containerized cargo, 52 tonnes Bulk Cargo, 17,100 tonnes of Clinkers. As many as 6761 containers comprising of 3789 containers import and 2972 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 977 of 20's and 1338 of 40's loaded while 00 of 20's and 68 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 518 of 20's and 303 of 40's loaded containers while 221 of 20's and 782 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were 10 ships namely Msc Jasmine, Aframax Rio, Thorswind, Grace, Kota Lumba, Ever Dainty, Clemens Schulte, Ts Mumbai, Castor Leader and Lourdes have berth at Karachi Port on Monday.

There were 09 ships namely Msc Patnaree III, Spring 3, Solin, Hyundai Prestige, Thorswind, Msc jasmine, AS Sicilia, Value Smile and Castor Leader sailed out from Karachi Port on 12-07-2021.

There were 11 cargos namely Dallan Express, Kota Naluri, Diyala, Xin Pu Dong, Nrothern Discovery, MT Bolan, MT Quetta, Xin Sjamghao. OHL Kedarnath, Guenther Schultte and Capucin were due on Monday.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Palm Kernel, Petroleum gas, Mogas and Palm oil, out of them, four ships, Diyala, Gladiator, African Queen and White Purl are expected to sail from QICT, PIBT, PQEPT and EVTL on Monday (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 199,401 tonnes, comprising 169,001 tonnes imports cargo and 30,400 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,150 Containers (3,550 TEUs imports and 1,600 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are eight ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships, Pacific Frieda and Chemroad Journey, and two more ships 'MSC Jasmine' and Sea Seago Piraeus carrying Coal, Chemicals and Containers are expected take berths at PQEPT, EVTL and QICT on Monday (today), 12th July-2021, while two more container vessels, Maersk Pittsburgh and MSC Esthi are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 13th July-2021.

