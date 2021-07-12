ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt monitoring Afghan situation, will not let any fallout affect Pakistan: Chaudhry

  • Information minister says Pakistan's policy on Afghanistan is clear
  • Efforts aimed at seeing a peaceful transition in Kabul, but if it does not happen, we will not let fallout affect Pakistan, adds Chaudhry
Aisha Mahmood 12 Jul 2021

Karachi: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the government is monitoring the changing situation in Afghanistan, adding that if the neighbour descends into a civil war, the government would not let the fallout affect Pakistan.

In a tweet on Monday, the minister said that the government is trying its best for a way forward in the neighbouring country "through a peaceful regime that is formed based on suggestions from all stakeholders".

"Our government's policy on Afghanistan is in Pakistan's interest," Chaudhry added.

Situation in Afghanistan is bad and out of Pakistan's control: Moeed Yusuf

In another tweet, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that Pakistan will be partners with the US in peace, but not in conflict. He continued that Pakistan's land is not being used against Afghanistan and hopes that its territory will not be used against Pakistan.

His statement comes following the Taliban's claim that it holds 85% of Afghanistan, days after the US and NATO troops left the biggest airbase in the country.

Last week, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf had warned that the situation in Afghanistan was extremely bad and out of Pakistan's control.

Afghanistan installs anti-missile system at Kabul airport

Yusuf said that expectations from the US would be useless as the Americans have psychologically left Afghanistan, besides their physical withdrawal. “I don’t see the US offering a financial package to Afghanistan and in that case, only Pakistan can provide a trade route to the landlocked country,” he added.

Meanwhile, FM Qureshi said Pakistan is advocating power sharing in Afghanistan to avoid civil war, saying that Pakistan wants the dignified return of the current Afghan refugees living in the country.

“The situation in Afghanistan is worsening. We are not apologetic and we are protecting our interest with full force…The entire world is witnessing Pakistan is not having much leverage with the Taliban,” Qureshi said.

Pakistan US Fawad Chaudhry Afghanistan Afghan Taliban bases

Govt monitoring Afghan situation, will not let any fallout affect Pakistan: Chaudhry

Pakistan continues to see spike in Covid-19 cases

AJK, northern areas: Vaccination certificate a must for hotel bookings

Gas pipeline: Russia concerned at reports?

CPEC projects: Pakistan, China working towards ensuring transparency: NAB chief

CCP chairperson facing conflict of interest accusations?

International transport operators: FBR to charge Rs15m insurance guarantee

China accuses US of 'unreasonable suppression'

Afghanistan installs anti-missile system at Kabul airport: India pulls staff from Kandahar consulate

Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters