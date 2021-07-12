Govt monitoring Afghan situation, will not let any fallout affect Pakistan: Chaudhry

Karachi: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the government is monitoring the changing situation in Afghanistan, adding that if the neighbour descends into a civil war, the government would not let the fallout affect Pakistan.

In a tweet on Monday, the minister said that the government is trying its best for a way forward in the neighbouring country "through a peaceful regime that is formed based on suggestions from all stakeholders".

"Our government's policy on Afghanistan is in Pakistan's interest," Chaudhry added.

In another tweet, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that Pakistan will be partners with the US in peace, but not in conflict. He continued that Pakistan's land is not being used against Afghanistan and hopes that its territory will not be used against Pakistan.

His statement comes following the Taliban's claim that it holds 85% of Afghanistan, days after the US and NATO troops left the biggest airbase in the country.

Last week, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf had warned that the situation in Afghanistan was extremely bad and out of Pakistan's control.

Yusuf said that expectations from the US would be useless as the Americans have psychologically left Afghanistan, besides their physical withdrawal. “I don’t see the US offering a financial package to Afghanistan and in that case, only Pakistan can provide a trade route to the landlocked country,” he added.

Meanwhile, FM Qureshi said Pakistan is advocating power sharing in Afghanistan to avoid civil war, saying that Pakistan wants the dignified return of the current Afghan refugees living in the country.

“The situation in Afghanistan is worsening. We are not apologetic and we are protecting our interest with full force…The entire world is witnessing Pakistan is not having much leverage with the Taliban,” Qureshi said.