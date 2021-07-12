ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn firms for first time in six sessions, USDA report eyed

  • USDA expected to raise forecast
  • Soybeans firm, wheat edges lower
Reuters Updated 12 Jul 2021

CANBERRA: US corn futures edged higher on Monday for the first time in six sessions as traders readied for a widely watched supply-demand report from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Soybeans inched higher for a second straight session, while wheat ticked lower for a seventh session in a row.

The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2% at $5.18 a bushel, as of 0435 GMT, having closed 1.3% lower in the previous session, when prices hit a Jan. 25 low of $5.07 a bushel.

"People are squaring away ahead of the USDA report," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "People are looking for direction and the USDA will provide that."

China’s farmers dump other crops for corn on bumper profit pull

The USDA report is expected to show an increased corn production despite recent unfavourable weather.

Nascent corn crops have been enduring sustained hot and dry weather but weather models now see rains across the Midwest.

Traders were also keeping a close eye on protests in Argentina for signs of potential supply disruptions.

The most-active soybean futures were up 0.2% at $13.31-1/4 a bushel, having closed 0.7% higher on Friday.

Soybeans drew support from demand for US exports, including recent sales to Mexico.

The most-active wheat futures were down 0.1% at $6.14-1/2 a bushel, having closed 0.5% lower on Friday.

Wheat production in the European Union and Britain is set to rebound this year as the crop area and yields recover from weather woes in the previous growing season, a Reuters poll showed.

Corn

Corn firms for first time in six sessions, USDA report eyed

Pakistan continues to see spike in Covid-19 cases

AJK, northern areas: Vaccination certificate a must for hotel bookings

Gas pipeline: Russia concerned at reports?

International transport operators: FBR to charge Rs15m insurance guarantee

CPEC projects: Pakistan, China working towards ensuring transparency: NAB chief

China accuses US of 'unreasonable suppression'

Afghanistan installs anti-missile system at Kabul airport: India pulls staff from Kandahar consulate

CCP chairperson facing conflict of interest accusations?

Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

President cautions against issues posing threats to economy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters