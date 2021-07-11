ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,582
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
973,284
1,98024hr
4.09% positivity
Sindh
346,360
Punjab
348,085
Balochistan
27,961
Islamabad
83,647
KPK
139,313
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US's Yellen says tax changes for large firms may not be ready until 2022

  • Yellen told a news conference after a G20 finance leaders meeting in Venice in Italy that the OECD
Reuters 11 Jul 2021

VENICE: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that a new mechanism to allow more countries to tax large, highly profitable multinational firms may not be ready for consideration by lawmakers until the spring of 2022.

Yellen told a news conference after a G20 finance leaders meeting in Venice in Italy that the OECD "Pillar 1" re-allocation of taxing rights was on a "slightly slower track" than a global corporate minimum tax of at least 15% as part of a major tax deal among 132 countries.

G20 finance ministers and central bank governors endorsed the deal over the weekend, but questions remain over the ability of US President Joe Biden's administration to persuade a deeply divided Congress to ratify the changes.

Yellen said she hoped to include provisions to implement the so-called "Pillar 2" global minimum tax into a budget "reconciliation" bill this year that Congress could approve with a simple majority.

Tax reform tops agenda as G20 finance chiefs meet in Venice

The "Pillar 1" portion of the agreement would end unilateral taxes on digital services in exchange for a new mechanism that would allow large profitable companies to be taxed in part based on where they sell products and services, rather than where their headquarters and intellectual property reside.

This will require a multilateral tax agreement that will take time to negotiate, a Treasury official said.

"Pillar 1 will be on a slightly slower track. We'll work with Congress," Yellen said, when asked whether a two-thirds majority would be needed in the US Senate, which is normally the requirement for international treaties.

"It may be in ready in the spring of 2022 and we'll try to determine at that point what's necessary for its implementation," Yellen said.

OECD Janet Yellen Tax US Treasury Secretary G20 finance ministers G20 Finance

US's Yellen says tax changes for large firms may not be ready until 2022

Pakistan's Covid positivity crosses 4%, 1,980 cases reported in a single day

Only those vaccinated against Covid can cross Pakistan borders: Rashid

Envoy urges world to strengthen Afghan security

Export of POL products: EIF filing not required

Pakistan, Uzbekistan all set to sign TTA

Petroleum levy at lowest level in 6 years: Gill

Post-Covid: Delta puts brakes on return to normality

G20 endorses historic global tax reform

LPG taxes, duties: Stakeholders to meet today

Higher fee structure: FBR allowed to hire lawyers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters